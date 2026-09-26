Vigorhorse Gummies Introduces Vigor Horse Multi-Ingredient Dietary Supplement Formulated For Energy And Stamina Support

The product is presented as a once-daily gummy containing a proprietary blend of botanical extracts and an amino acid, including muira puama, maca, catuaba, green tea extract, ashwagandha, L-arginine, tribulus terrestris and horny goat weed extract. The formulation also contains 5 milligrams of caffeine per gummy, according to the product's published Supplement Facts information.

A Multi-Ingredient Approach

The VigorHorse formulation contains several ingredients with histories of traditional use and varying levels of scientific investigation.

The listed ingredients include muira puama extract, maca extract, catuaba extract, green tea extract, caffeine, ashwagandha, L-arginine, tribulus terrestris and horny goat weed extract. The Supplement Facts panel identifies the active ingredients collectively as a proprietary blend totaling 82 milligrams, while caffeine is separately identified at 5 milligrams. A label footnote describes the blend as equivalent to approximately 567 milligrams of dry powders.

Because the ingredients are contained within a proprietary blend, the available Supplement Facts panel does not disclose an individual milligram amount for each botanical. This distinction is relevant for consumers and retailers evaluating the formulation, since the published label provides a combined quantity rather than separate quantities for every active ingredient.

The formulation includes L-arginine, an amino acid that has been studied in connection with nitric-oxide pathways and blood-flow physiology. Previous human research has investigated oral L-arginine in men, although research conducted on an individual ingredient should not be interpreted as evidence that the complete VigorHorse formulation produces the same outcomes.

Maca is another component of the formula. The plant, which originates from the Andes, has been investigated in research concerning sexual function and desire. Published research on maca likewise relates to the individual ingredient and does not establish clinical results for the VigorHorse product itself.

Other botanical ingredients in the formulation include ashwagandha, muira puama, catuaba, tribulus terrestris and horny goat weed. These ingredients have different histories of traditional use and scientific investigation, making the product a combination formula rather than a supplement centered on a single botanical.

Designed as a Daily Supplement

VigorHorse

The Supplement Facts information lists 10 calories, 3 grams of total carbohydrate and 3 grams of added sugar per gummy. The product also contains 4 milligrams of sodium per serving. The label lists corn syrup, cane sugar, water, apple pectin, sorbitol liquid, natural flavors, citric acid and sodium citrate dihydrate among the other ingredients.

The use of apple pectin as the gelling ingredient is also specified on the published ingredient information. The available product materials describe the supplement as non-GMO and gluten-free.

VigorHorse's published materials state that the product is made in the United States using domestic and foreign ingredients. The product information also identifies the manufacturing facility as GMP-certified and FDA-registered. An FDA registration, however, does not constitute FDA approval or endorsement of a dietary supplement, and the company's manufacturing statements should be distinguished from regulatory approval of the product itself.

Ingredient Information and Consumer Transparency

The product's formulation highlights

VigorHorse's Supplement Facts panel identifies nine named components within the proprietary blend and provides a total blend weight of 82 milligrams. Caffeine is separately identified at 5 milligrams. The remaining ingredients do not have individual quantities disclosed on the published panel.

This information allows consumers to understand the overall structure of the formulation while also making clear that the label does not provide a separate dose for each botanical. The distinction is particularly relevant when comparing the product with scientific studies, because research on an ingredient generally involves a specified amount that may differ from the amount present in a proprietary combination.

The company has described the ingredients as research-informed and selected based on their traditional use and scientific interest. Available product materials discuss research involving individual ingredients including maca and L-arginine, but those studies should not be interpreted as clinical trials of VigorHorse itself.

Energy and Stamina Support

The product's positioning centers on nutritional support for energy, stamina and male vitality rather than presenting itself as a treatment for a medical condition.

The inclusion of green tea extract and 5 milligrams of caffeine provides a small amount of caffeine within the overall formula. The published product information specifically notes the presence of caffeine, making the ingredient relevant for consumers who monitor their daily caffeine intake.

At the same time, individual responses to dietary supplements can vary. The presence of an ingredient in a formulation does not guarantee a particular outcome, and research involving an individual botanical or nutritional compound does not establish that a finished multi-ingredient supplement will produce the same effects.

This distinction is particularly important for products positioned around energy, stamina and male vitality, areas that can be influenced by numerous lifestyle and health factors. VigorHorse's published materials therefore describe the supplement as part of a daily wellness routine rather than as a substitute for medical care.

Product Format and Manufacturing Information

The published label specifies a serving size of one gummy and 30 servings per container. The product is manufactured in the United States using globally sourced ingredients, according to the company's product materials.

The formulation is intended to combine several ingredients in a single serving, eliminating the need to take separate products for each component. Its gummy format is designed around straightforward daily use, while the ingredient panel provides information about the active blend and other ingredients.

For consumers considering dietary supplements, the company advises consulting a healthcare professional when taking medications or managing a health condition. The product contains caffeine, listed at 5 milligrams per gummy, which should also be considered by individuals who limit or monitor caffeine consumption.

A Focus on Ingredient Disclosure

The introduction of VigorHorse comes with published information intended to describe the formulation and its constituent ingredients. The company's product materials identify the botanical components, the total proprietary-blend amount, the separately listed caffeine quantity and the product's nutritional information Website.

The formulation's nine named components represent a combination of botanical extracts and L-arginine rather than a single-ingredient product. This approach gives the product a broad ingredient profile while retaining a relatively simple once-daily serving format.

As with other dietary supplements, consumers are encouraged to review the Supplement Facts panel and ingredient list and consider their individual dietary and health circumstances before use.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VigorHorse?

VigorHorse is a multi-ingredient dietary supplement formulated with botanical extracts, L-arginine, and caffeine. The product is presented in a daily gummy format and is marketed for nutritional support related to energy, stamina, and male vitality.

What is Vigor Horse used for?

Vigor Horse is formulated to provide nutritional support for adults interested in energy, stamina, and general male wellness. Individual responses to dietary supplements can vary.

What ingredients are included in VigorHorse?

VigorHorse contains a combination of botanical and nutritional ingredients, including maca, muira puama, catuaba, green tea extract, ashwagandha, L-arginine, tribulus terrestris, horny goat weed, and caffeine.

How should Vigor Horse be taken?

According to the product information, the recommended serving is one gummy daily with water. Consumers should follow the product label and consult a healthcare professional when appropriate.

Does VigorHorse contain caffeine?

Yes. The published product information lists 5 milligrams of caffeine per gummy. Consumers who monitor their caffeine intake should take this amount into consideration alongside other dietary sources of caffeine.

Is Vigor Horse a dietary supplement?

Yes. Vigor Horse is presented as a dietary supplement rather than a prescription medication or treatment for a medical condition.

What form does VigorHorse come in?

Vigor Horse is available

How many servings are in Vigor Horse?

The product information identifies a serving size of one gummy and 30 servings per container.

Is VigorHorse intended to replace medical treatment?

No. Vigor Horse is a dietary supplement and should not be considered a replacement for medical diagnosis, treatment, or professional healthcare advice.

Who should consider the ingredients in Vigor Horse carefully?

Anyone taking medications, managing an existing health condition, pregnant or breastfeeding, or sensitive to caffeine or particular botanical ingredients should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using VigorHorse.

Does VigorHorse contain multiple botanical ingredients?

Yes. The VigorHorse formulation combines several botanical extracts with L-arginine and caffeine rather than relying on a single active ingredient.

Where can consumers find information about Vigor Horse ingredients?

Consumers can review the product's Supplement Facts panel and ingredient information for details about the formulation, serving size, nutritional content, and listed ingredients.

About VigorHorse

VigorHorse is a dietary supplement formulated with a combination of botanical extracts, L-arginine and caffeine. The product is presented in a once-daily gummy format and is positioned by its manufacturer for nutritional support related to energy, stamina and male vitality.

The published formulation identifies muira puama extract, maca extract, catuaba extract, green tea extract, caffeine, ashwagandha, L-arginine, tribulus terrestris and horny goat weed extract. The Supplement Facts panel lists the botanical and amino-acid ingredients within an 82-milligram proprietary blend and identifies caffeine separately at 5 milligrams per serving.

VigorHorse is manufactured in the United States with domestic and foreign ingredients, according to company materials. The product's published information is intended to provide consumers with details about its formulation, serving format and ingredient composition.