Digi-Buzz Sweeps Awards And Files Trademark Registration, Solidifying Status As Premier Quad Cities Marketing Agency

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- Melissa ChurchDAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Digi-Buzz, a forward-thinking digital marketing agency serving the Quad Cities region, today announced a series of major company milestones following a season of rapid growth. The agency recently took home 1st Place for Best Web Services in the Best of the Quad Cities awards, adding to a growing list of accolades that includes top placements in IT, videography, and business categories.This recent recognition caps off a record-breaking summer for the Le Claire-based agency. Earlier this year, Digi-Buzz secured 1st Place for Best PR / Marketing in the Quad Cities region, while founder Melissa Church was recognized as 2nd runner-up for Best Business Leader.To support this momentum and protect its growing intellectual property, Digi-Buzz also announced the official trademark filing for its brand name and logo this past August. This legal milestone marks a new phase of maturity for the agency as it expands its footprint and service offerings for local businesses."Our goal has always been to bring cutting-edge, enterprise-level digital strategies to businesses right here in the Quad Cities," said Melissa Church, Founder and Owner of Digi-Buzz. "From social media management to emerging fields like generative engine optimization and content creation, these recent awards validate the hard work we put into keeping our clients ahead of the curve. It means so much to the team and I to hear people appreciate what we do. "The agency's string of victories highlights a unique approach to modern marketing, blending traditional digital outreach with next-generation SEO and AI-driven content strategies that allow local brands to compete in an increasingly crowded online landscape.About Digi-Buzz Social Media MarketingDigi-Buzz is an award-winning digital marketing agency located near Davenport, Iowa, serving the broader Quad Cities Iowa and Illinois region. The agency specializes in social media management, generative engine optimization (GEO ), synthetic media generation, and comprehensive digital strategy. Dedicated to innovation, Digi-Buzz helps businesses elevate their digital presence and drive measurable growth.

Melissa Church

Digi-Buzz

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Digi-Buzz Sweeps Awards and Files Trademark Registration, Solidifying Status as Premier Quad Cities Marketing Agency News Provided By Digi-Buzz September 26, 2026, 15:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Telecommunications



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