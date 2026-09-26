Brother & Brother Builders Releases San Jose Kitchen Remodel Cost, Permit Data

San Jose contractor Brother & Brother Builders reports most full kitchen remodels run $50,000 to $80,000 and 6 to 10 weeks, and explains city permit tiers.

- Brother & Brother Design TeamSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brother & Brother Builders, a licensed general contractor and kitchen remodeler headquartered on Stevens Creek Boulevard in San Jose, has published cost, timeline, and permitting data for homeowners planning a kitchen remodel in the city. Drawing on more than 20 years of remodeling work and over 1,000 completed projects, the company reports that most full kitchen remodels it delivers in San Jose range from $50,000 to $80,000 and take 6 to 10 weeks to complete, depending on scope.The company, which holds California Contractors State License Board license #887389, released the figures to help homeowners set a realistic budget before design work begins. According to Brother & Brother Builders, three early decisions determine where a project falls within that range: whether the existing layout stays in place, whether cabinets are replaced with new custom cabinetry or refaced, and which countertop material is selected, with quartz, granite, and butcher block each carrying different costs and upkeep.Layout is the decision with the widest ripple effect. Relocating a sink, range, or wall adds plumbing, electrical, and framing work, and under City of San Jose rules it can also move a project into a different permit category."Keeping a sink where it is or moving it across the room can change the permit path, the trades involved, and the schedule," said Reem, Brother & Brother Builders. "Homeowners should know what their kitchen will cost and which permits it needs before they commit, which is why every estimate we give is broken down line by line."How San Jose Classifies Kitchen WorkThe City of San Jose separates kitchen projects into three groups. Cosmetic work, including painting, cabinet resurfacing, new flooring, and new countertops, does not require a permit. A minor remodel, which replaces fixtures and appliances with new electrical, plumbing, or mechanical work without changing their location or number, may qualify for an online permit through SJPermits. A major remodel, which changes walls, windows, or framing, or relocates or adds fixtures and appliances, goes through the city's Additions and Remodels permit process.The city also lists kitchen-specific requirements for minor remodels. Kitchen exhaust fans must be ducted to the exterior, and a replacement exhaust hood requires a third-party Home Energy Rating System (HERS) report, 100 CFM capacity, and Energy Star compliant equipment. Rough and final inspections may both be required. Because the city recommends that permit applicants be licensed contractors, Brother & Brother Builders files kitchen permits directly with San Jose's Department of Planning, Building and Code Enforcement under its CSLB license.Older Homes Add a Planning StepMany established San Jose neighborhoods, including Willow Glen, have homes with compact, closed-off kitchens that owners want to open up. Homes of that age often carry an additional consideration. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, about three-quarters of U.S. homes built before 1978 still contain some lead-based paint, and the EPA's Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule requires anyone paid to disturb painted surfaces in a pre-1978 home to be certified. Brother & Brother Builders advises owners of pre-1978 homes to ask any contractor how lead-safe work will be handled before demolition starts.What Homeowners Can ExpectBrother & Brother Builders manages kitchen remodeling through an in-house design-build process that covers space planning, 3D renderings, material selection, permitting, and construction. Each project is assigned a dedicated project manager from design through the final walkthrough. For homeowners with smaller budgets, the company notes that projects keeping the existing layout, such as countertop replacement, backsplash installation, or cabinet refacing, typically stretch a budget the furthest.The company holds a 4.8-star rating across more than 70 Google reviews, which homeowners can read at .Homeowners in San Jose, Santa Clara, Cupertino, and nearby communities can schedule a free in-home consultation, which includes measurements and an itemized estimate. Details on the company's process, pricing factors, and permit guidance are available at .About Brother & Brother BuildersBrother & Brother Builders is a licensed, bonded, and insured general contractor based in San Jose, California, specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, room additions, ADU construction, and new custom homes. The company holds CSLB license #887389 and serves residential clients across its service area. Brother & Brother Builders is located at 3109 Stevens Creek Blvd Ste A, San Jose, CA 95117, and can be reached at (888) 412-2632 or online at brotherandbrotherbuilders.

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Brother & Brother Builders Releases San Jose Kitchen Remodel Cost, Permit Data News Provided By BlckPanda Creative September 26, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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