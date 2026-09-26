AMENDED NOTICE OF MEETING



The Granville County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, September 29, 2026 for an absentee meeting at 5:00 pm at the Board of Elections office located at 208 Wall Street, Oxford, NC. In addition, the Board will appoint the Early Voting Chief Judges and Judges at this meeting after completion of the absentee ballots.

Tonya C. Burnette

Elections Director

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Board of Elections Amended Meeting Notice - September 29, 2026 News Provided By Granville County - North Carolina September 26, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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