BJP Targets Karnataka Govt After KRIDL Engineer Goes Missing

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 26 (IANS) BJP leaders on Saturday targeted the Karnataka government over the disappearance of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Parvez Dharwad, who has been missing since September 16 after allegedly leaving a“suicide note”.

It may be recalled that a Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), identified as Parvez Dharwad, has gone missing from Gadag after allegedly leaving a note addressed to the Managing Director of the state government undertaking, stating that he intended to end his life over prolonged delays in the release and disbursement of funds and pressure from contractors.

Speaking to the media on Saturday in Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, questioned the Congress government over the circumstances surrounding Parvez's disappearance and alleged that the incident reflected the state's financial crisis.

"Now, what will you say about AEE Parvez's letter?" Ashoka asked, referring to the note allegedly left by the engineer.

Ashoka said Parvez had mentioned in the note that contractors were unhappy over pending payments and had allegedly confronted him and threatened him. He alleged that the engineer had been under severe pressure as funds had not been released despite repeated requests.

Ashoka also referred to an alleged communication from the state Finance Department regarding the availability of funds. He claimed that the department had informed the government that there was no money and alleged that the state had "gone bankrupt".

"The government officers are on the path of committing suicide, but the Finance Department says these are love letters," Ashoka said, referring to remarks allegedly made by Congress leaders about the department's communication.

He said the Finance Department's communication and the KRIDL engineer's note together indicated the financial difficulties being faced by the state government.

Ashoka urged Parvez not to take any extreme step and called upon the authorities to ensure his safety.

Parvez had travelled to Bengaluru on September 16 to attend a meeting and has been missing since then. A missing person case was registered at the Betageri police station in Gadag on the same day. His family has sought the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace him.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy also questioned the government over the incident and alleged that the state was facing a financial crisis.

"Isn't it clear that the government is bankrupt?" Narayanaswamy asked, referring to statements by government leaders regarding the availability of funds.

He questioned why an engineer had been forced to write a note and subsequently went missing, and alleged that works were being taken up without ensuring the availability of funds for payments.

"In KRIDL, while awarding a contract, the government has to release the money first. Without allotting funds, how can you get the work done?" he asked.

Narayanaswamy claimed that bills worth around Rs 2 lakh crore were pending and alleged that the government had failed to clear them. He also criticised the government's drought relief package, saying the BJP had demanded Rs 10,000 compensation for drought-hit farmers while the government had announced Rs 2,500.

He urged the government to prioritise tracing and rescuing Parvez, saying the engineer's life was more important than the government's financial and administrative issues.

"Contractors asking for their payments is not wrong, but they should not harass officials," Narayanaswamy said, adding that the government should acknowledge the financial difficulties and find a solution.

Former minister and BJP MP K. Sudhakar also reacted to the incident, alleging that corruption had increased in Karnataka since the Congress government came to power. He claimed that the state had become a "national capital of corruption", without providing details to substantiate the allegation.

The BJP leaders' remarks came amid efforts by police to trace Parvez and ascertain the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.