FIR Against Woman For Giving Communal Spin To Yamuna Bus Fire Case

FIR Over Misleading Post with Communal Angle

An FIR has been registered against a woman for allegedly spreading misleading information and attempting to give a communal angle to the Yamuna Expressway bus fire incident, which claimed nine lives, police said. The case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Sumit Kumar, posted with the media cell.

According to the complaint, the woman allegedly shared pictures and videos of the bus fire incident along with misleading claims, stating that the bus was set ablaze by BJP and RSS members, targeting the minority communities. Police said the claims were false and misleading and that such posts could create fear, anger and distrust among people towards the administration. The police added that the post could have affected public peace and law and order.

Following the registration of the FIR, the woman deleted the post from X and issued an apology, stating that the tweet was uploaded mistakenly. The Cyber Crime Police Station has started an investigation into the matter.

Bus Fire Incident and Arrests

The Yamuna Expressway bus fire incident in Greater Noida had claimed the lives of nine people. Earlier, on September 24, three accused, including two drivers and a conductor, in the Greater Noida sleeper bus fire case were produced before the District and Sessions Court in Surajpur and were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The arrested drivers were accused of allegedly smoking inside the bus before the incident. However, while being taken to court, the drivers denied the allegations. "No, this is wrong. We don't smoke at all," the accused drivers said in response to the allegations.

The case pertains to a sleeper bus fire incident in Greater Noida that led to casualties and triggered an investigation by the police. The police had arrested the two drivers and a conductor in connection with the incident. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)