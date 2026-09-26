Delhi: 'Human Remains' Found On DDU Marg Are Artificial, Say Cops

A wooden box containing a skeletal structure recovered during an MCD cleanliness drive near Kali Mata Mandir on DDU Marg was found to contain artificial bones and not human skeletal remains, according to a preliminary assessment by forensic experts, police said on Saturday.

Delhi Police said information was received on September 26 regarding the recovery of suspected skeletal/bone material during the cleanliness drive. Police personnel reached the spot and found a wooden box containing an old assembled skeletal structure. "No bloodstains or other apparently suspicious material were noticed on or around the box," police said.

Bones Traced to School Scrap

During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the material had been purchased as scrap from Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Mata Sundari Road, New Delhi, along with other old and broken articles, according to the police.

The Principal of the concerned school informed that the school had shifted to a new building in 2023 and that old and broken articles from the earlier building were disposed of as scrap in July 2026 during a cleanliness drive.

Forensic Team's Assessment

According to the police, the Forensic/Crime Team examined the recovered material at the spot. As per the preliminary assessment of the forensic expert, the structure appeared to be artificial bones and not human skeletal remains.

Police said the forensic expert indicated that such a structure could have been used for educational or study purposes, including in a school laboratory.

No Foul Play Suspected

"At this stage, there is no prima facie indication of any criminal offence in the matter," police said.

Police said further inquiry into the matter is underway.

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