ECI Revises Electoral Roll Revision Schedule For Delhi, Maharashtra

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a revised schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls with reference to October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date for both the National Capital Territory of Delhi and Maharashtra, according to official orders released here on Saturday.

The decision to modify the program was taken following formal requests submitted by the Chief Electoral Officers of Delhi and Maharashtra. Delhi sought changes on September 23, while Maharashtra sent its request on September 24. The Commission had previously issued orders regarding the revision exercise on May 14, July 15, August 4, and August 19, 2026.

Revised Schedule for Delhi

According to the notification issued by ECI Under Secretary Sandeep Kumar to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, the period for filing claims and objections in the national capital has been extended. The window, which commenced on August 31, 2026, will now conclude on October 30, 2026. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will continue until November 30, 2026. The exercise will conclude with the final publication of the updated electoral roll on December 4, 2026, granting citizens additional time to verify their details.

Revised Schedule for Maharashtra

For Maharashtra, the poll body notified an altered timeline. The period for submitting claims and objections, which began on August 31, 2026, will now close on October 12, 2026. The disposal of claims and objections will be completed between August 31 and November 10, 2026. Following the completion of the notice phase, the final publication of Maharashtra's updated voter list is slated to take place on November 16, 2026.

ECI Directives

The Commission directed both Chief Electoral Officers to immediately publish the notifications in extraordinary issues of their respective State Gazettes and forward three copies to Nirvachan Sadan for records.

Furthermore, the ECI asked authorities to ensure wide publicity of the revised schedule across platforms to encourage maximum public participation. (ANI)

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