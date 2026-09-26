Suvendu A 'Vote Thief', Ritabrata A 'Temporary Lop': Kalyan Banerjee

TMC Leader Attacks Suvendu, Ritabrata

Mamata All India Trinamool Congress leader and MLA Kalyan Banerjee on Saturday targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee, alleging that the BJP government came to power through“vote theft”. Addressing a rally at Srirampur Court Maidan, Hooghly, Banerjee said,“I will look into Suvendu's follower, Ritabrata. How proudly he became the Leader of the Opposition. I call him a temporary Leader of the Opposition. We have heard of temporary workers and temporary employment, but for the first time in the country, we are hearing about a temporary Leader of the Opposition. This happened because of Suvendu Adhikari. So, I will make Suvendu Adhikari a temporary Chief Minister. You came here by stealing votes. You came here because of Gyanesh Kumar's support. Vote thief!”

Targeting Suvendu Adhikari over his remarks regarding former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC MLA said,“Suvendu, where have you gone? Didn't you say that you would not allow Mamata Banerjee to step out of her house? I brought her out and showed you. You had challenged that you would not allow Mamata Banerjee to go outside. I told Didi, 'I accept this challenge.' I told Didi, 'Tell me where you want to go, I will take you there.' She said, 'Kalyan, I will start with Srirampur.' I said, 'So be it.'”

Warns of Legal Action, Threatens Jail

Banerjee also alleged that party workers were being targeted through arrests. "You spend the entire day arresting Trinamool Congress workers; I will put an end to this. Listen to me, my name is Kalyan Banerjee. If I could send two IPS officers to jail in the past, I can send you there too. You have not seen my real side yet. The police during the CPI(M) regime saw what my real side was,” he added.

Banerjee further said,“I will make others understand as well through the proper legal process. Give it some time. Just as I said, I will make the NCPI people understand and I am making the brokers understand. I took them to the Supreme Court.” (ANI)

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