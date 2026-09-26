Bengaluru KR Market: Commissioner Sets 15-Day Rent Deadline, Warns Shop Owners

Central City Corporation Commissioner G Jagadeesh has issued a strict warning to shop owners at KR Market, directing them to clear their pending rent within 15 days. The civic body has warned that shops will be locked and seized if owners fail to pay their dues within the deadline. The Commissioner also ordered officials to take strict action against vendors who encroach on roads and footpaths around the market.

15-Day Deadline To Clear Pending Rent

Commissioner Jagadeesh held a review meeting with officials to discuss the development of KR Market and address ongoing civic issues. During the meeting, he directed officials to collect pending rent from merchants within 15 days.

He warned that the civic body would lock the shops and take them over if merchants failed to clear their dues within the stipulated period.

The authorities have already marked designated vending zones in front of the market. However, vendors continue to set up shops outside these designated areas, obstructing roads and affecting public movement.

The Commissioner instructed officials to evict vendors violating the designated zones, impose heavy fines and take strict action against repeat violations.

Encroachment Clearance

Vendors have once again occupied the footpaths around KR Market, despite the authorities having cleared the walking paths recently. Several vendors have been placing their goods on the pavements, restricting pedestrian movement and encroaching on public space.

Commissioner Jagadeesh directed officials to clear the encroachments immediately. He also instructed staff to thoroughly inspect the market's electrical connections, streetlights and power systems and repair any defects without delay.

Permanent Solution For Waterlogging

Rainwater and drainage water have been stagnating in the leafy vegetable (soppu) section of KR Market, creating problems for both vendors and the public.

The stagnant water is also affecting the hygiene of the leafy vegetables sold in the area, raising concerns over public health. Taking note of the issue, Commissioner Jagadeesh directed officials to concrete the necessary areas and construct proper slopes and drainage systems.

The measures are aimed at preventing waterlogging and providing a long-term solution to the drainage problems in the market.