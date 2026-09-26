Pender County Fire Marshal Amy Burton Named 2026 North Carolina Fire Marshal Of The Year

Pender County Fire Marshal Amy Burton has been named the 2026 North Carolina Fire Marshal of the Year by the North Carolina Fire Marshals' Association.

Burton received the award during the association's annual awards banquet in Greensboro in recognition of her leadership and service in fire prevention, life safety, code enforcement, fire investigations and community risk reduction.

The award is the latest in a series of career milestones for Burton. She is the first woman to receive the North Carolina Fire Marshal of the Year award. In 2025, she was selected as the first female Eastern Region Director in the history of the North Carolina Fire Marshals Association. She was also the first female fire marshal in Pender County and, earlier in her career with the Town of Leland, the first woman to achieve the rank of EMS battalion chief.

Throughout her career, Burton has focused on public safety while also helping develop the people around her. She encourages her team to think critically, understand the reasoning behind their decisions and continue building their knowledge and skills. Her nomination described her as a“transformative leader in fire prevention, life safety and code enforcement” and highlighted her commitment to public safety, mentorship and professional development.

As North Carolina's Fire Marshal of the Year, Burton will be nominated for the National Fire Protection Association Fire Marshal of the Year award. She will travel to San Antonio, Texas, in June 2027 for the NFPA Conference, where she will represent North Carolina as a nominee for the national honor.

The national nomination provides an opportunity to highlight the work taking place in Pender County and across North Carolina to strengthen fire prevention, life safety, and community risk reduction.

Pender County Emergency Services congratulates Fire Marshal Amy Burton on this achievement and is proud to support her as she represents North Carolina on the national stage in 2027.

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Pender County Fire Marshal Amy Burton Named 2026 North Carolina Fire Marshal of the Year News Provided By Pender County - North Carolina September 26, 2026, 14:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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