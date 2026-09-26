Six Sigma Training For Employees Best Online Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Six Sigma training for employees just got easier to scale, as Management and Strategy Institute launches direct, on-site bulk voucher purchasing.

DOWNINGTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Management and Strategy Institute (MSI), a leading provider of Six Sigma training for employees, announced the launch of a new bulk voucher purchasing option available directly on its website, giving corporate buyers a faster, more flexible way to secure Six Sigma certification for their workforce. The new feature allows companies to purchase certification vouchers in volume upfront, then assign them to individual employees whenever a training need arises, rather than enrolling staff one at a time as demand comes up.A Direct Path to Bulk CertificationUntil now, many companies purchasing Six Sigma training for employees have had to work through individual course enrollments, coordinating separate purchases for each staff member as training needs surfaced across departments. MSI's new bulk voucher system removes that friction by allowing organizations to buy a batch of vouchers in a single transaction directly through the website, then hold that inventory and distribute it internally on their own timeline.This structure gives HR departments, L&D teams, and operations leaders a way to plan certification budgets ahead of time without needing to know exactly which employees will need training or when. A company can purchase vouchers for an upcoming quarter, a new hire class, or a department-wide initiative, and then release them to employees as schedules and priorities allow.Vouchers That Never ExpireA key feature of the new system is that purchased vouchers do not expire. Once a company buys a batch of Six Sigma training vouchers, that investment remains available indefinitely, to be assigned whenever the organization is ready to move an employee into training. This removes the pressure many corporate buyers face with traditional training credits that carry a use-it-or-lose-it deadline, and instead allows companies to treat certification as a long-term asset rather than a time-sensitive purchase.For organizations planning phased rollouts - training one department this quarter and another next year, for example - the no-expiration policy means vouchers purchased today can still be assigned to new hires or promoted employees well into the future, without any risk of losing the value of the original purchase.Built for Corporate Buyers, Not Just Individual LearnersThe bulk voucher option is designed specifically for organizations rather than individual learners, addressing a gap that many corporate training buyers encounter when platforms are built primarily around single-course checkout. With MSI's new system, a company can purchase vouchers across any Six Sigma value level, assign them when ready, and track which employees have received training internally.According to MSI, the goal of the new purchasing option is to make Six Sigma training for employees as easy to manage as any other line-item business investment - one that can be budgeted for once and drawn down over time, without the administrative burden of repeated individual transactions.About Management and Strategy InstituteManagement and Strategy Institute (MSI) provides Six Sigma certification across all belt levels, along with a broader portfolio of business training and certification programs for working professionals and corporate teams. MSI's newly launched bulk voucher purchasing option allows organizations to buy certification access in advance and assign it to employees as needed, with no expiration on purchased vouchers.

Greg Moore

Management and Strategy Institute

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Six Sigma Training for Employees – Best Online Platform News Provided By Management and Strategy Institute September 26, 2026, 14:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing



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