Jaiswal One Of The Best Batters, Should Be Patient: Sitanshu Kotak

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backed opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal to stay patient amid strong competition for places, praising the young opener as“one of the best batters” and highlighting his consistent performances whenever given an opportunity. Kotak urged Jaiswal to continue working on his skills, practice and mindset while waiting for his next chance. Jaiswal has returned to India's ODI squad for the West Indies series, but his place in the playing XI, particularly at the top of the order, is not assured. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remain the preferred opening combination, leaving Jaiswal to compete for a place in the side and stake his claim whenever an opportunity arises. Kotak was speaking to the reporters on the eve of India's first ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

'Keep Working Hard'

"I think there is so much competition (for team spots) and so many players are performing. Jaiswal, we all know he is one of the best batters, and whenever he gets an opportunity, he performs. So he is part of the team," Kotak told reporters. "As support staff, we look after his skills, practice and his mindset, and Gautam Gambhir also talks to him a lot, but sometimes you see, say, if there are three very good wicketkeepers, only one can play," Kotak said. "So, it is not that somebody has been unfair to him. He should keep working hard and waiting for the opportunity, and so far whenever he has been getting the opportunity, he has performed," he added.

Jaiswal's Recent ODI Run

Jaiswal featured in all three ODIs against Afghanistan at home but was subsequently left out of India's squad for the tour of England. (ANI)

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