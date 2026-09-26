Vinod Tawde Tells IIIT Bhagalpur Grads: Your New Journey Begins Now

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde on Saturday congratulated the graduating students of IIIT Bhagalpur on achieving an important milestone in their academic journey, Addressing the students during the convocation ceremony, Tawde said that the degrees awarded at the convocation mark not the end of their academic journey but the beginning of a new intellectual and professional journey.

He urged the graduates to utilise their knowledge and skills for the development of society and the nation.

IIIT Bhagalpur Carrying Forward Rich Legacy

Highlighting Bhagalpur's rich intellectual legacy, Tawde said the region was home to Vikramshila, which had emerged as a major centre of knowledge, learning and dissemination centuries ago. He said IIIT Bhagalpur is carrying this legacy forward in the era of modern technology by creating new possibilities in information technology.

Tawde called upon the graduating students to“connect knowledge with humility, skills with national service, and success with values.” He said the true purpose of education is to transform individuals from mere participants in their times into meaningful contributors to society.

Embracing the Future with AI

The BJP leader emphasised that with the rapid advancement of technology and Artificial Intelligence, the importance of education lies not merely in acquiring information but in understanding it, examining its context, connecting knowledge across disciplines and drawing meaningful conclusions. He said several innovations of the future would emerge at the intersection of different fields, including AI and healthcare, semiconductors and geopolitics, climate and technology, and agriculture and data. He urged students to develop both deep technical expertise and a broad interdisciplinary outlook.

Adaptability: The Most Enduring Strength

Speaking about the rapidly changing technological landscape, Tawde said that the most enduring strength of graduates would not be knowledge of any particular programming language, software or technological system, but their ability to continuously learn, understand complex problems and adapt their knowledge to changing circumstances.

Technology to Address Bihar's Challenges

He also highlighted the role of technology in addressing challenges faced by Bihar. Citing initiatives at IIIT Bhagalpur, including AI-based identification of pests and diseases in agriculture, solar energy-based cold storage and rural healthcare, he said technology and education must remain connected with the real needs of society.

Redefining Innovation

Tawde said innovation should not be viewed only in terms of launching new enterprises. New research methodologies, novel applications of existing technologies, tools to make public systems more effective and fresh approaches to complex problems can also represent meaningful innovation.

Navigating Career Paths and Embracing Failure

Encouraging the students to remain open to different career paths, Tawde said their professional journeys may take them from research to industry, technology to entrepreneurship, the corporate sector to public policy, or teaching to entirely new fields.

He also urged the graduates to view failure and setbacks as an integral part of the learning process. He said that when a solution does not work as expected, it should be treated as an opportunity to learn, improve understanding, and find a better way forward. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)