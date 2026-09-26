Nor'easter Hits US Northeast: New Jersey Roads Flood As Homes Take On Water And Power Cuts Spread

MENAFN - Live Mint) A powerful early-season nor'easter was battering the US Northeast on Saturday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, major coastal flooding and widespread power outages as tens of millions of people remained in the storm's path.

Nor'easter lashes US Northeast as floodwaters rise

The National Weather Service warned of significant coastal flooding across the Mid-Atlantic, with New Jersey and Delaware among the areas facing the greatest risk. The Weather Channel reported that the storm's peak impacts were being felt from the Mid-Atlantic to New England, with coastal flooding expected to continue through the weekend.

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In coastal New Jersey, the effects were already visible. Streets in Surf City were flooded and water had entered some homes, while roads in nearby Manasquan were also inundated.

Mayor Mike Mangan said residents should expect water to remain in the streets for an extended period. A voluntary evacuation had earlier been issued for some low-lying areas.

The National Weather Service said major coastal flooding was expected during Saturday's high tides, with water levels in some vulnerable areas potentially reaching several feet above normal. The Weather Channel said the highest water levels were expected along the Jersey Shore and parts of the Mid-Atlantic, with further flooding possible during Sunday's high tides.

Sea Bright, another New Jersey coastal community, was preparing for winds of up to 50 mph and flooding that could reach 6 feet on some streets, according to Mayor Brian Kelly. The borough was also preparing its recreation centre to receive residents from low-lying areas if they chose to evacuate.

How the nor'easter has affected the cities

The storm was also disrupting electricity supplies. More than 70,000 customers across the Northeast were without power on Saturday, while utilities warned that strong winds and rain could cause additional outages.

The Weather Channel reported that wind gusts above 50 mph had already been recorded from southern Cape Cod to parts of Long Islan, New Jersey and the Delaware coast, with some trees brought down and power outages reported in several states.

Connecticut was among the states affected, with thousands of residents losing electricity as the storm moved through the region. Strong winds were also creating a risk of falling branches and further damage to power lines. The National Weather Service has warned that trees still carrying leaves could be more vulnerable to wind damage, increasing the possibility of outages.

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The storm was also disrupting travel and public events. More than 200 flights involving airports in Boston, Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard and New York had been cancelled around Friday and Saturday, while ferry services linking Cape Cod with Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard were disrupted by strong winds and rough seas.

Forecasters said the nor'easter would not clear quickly. Rain and strong winds were expected to continue across southern New England, Long Island, New Jersey, Delaware and the Virginia coast on Saturday, with some coastal flooding possible again during evening high tides.

Conditions were expected to gradually ease on Sunday, although rain and gusty winds could linger into Monday.

The National Weather Service urged people in flood-prone coastal areas to prepare immediately and avoid driving through flooded roads or around barricades.