Rajasthan CM Announces Rs 924 Crore Projects For Udaipur Division

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 26 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 924 crore across the Udaipur division, emphasising the importance of tribal art and cultural traditions to Rajasthan's identity.

Addressing a programme in Pratapgarh, Sharma said the state government was committed to preserving tribal heritage while promoting products and creating livelihood opportunities.

He noted that tribal communities would benefit from better markets, fair prices and new opportunities through organisations such as Rajasangh and CONFED.

Referring to the Gram Vikas Chaupal held in Bambori, Sharma said the interaction allowed discussions on local culture and villagers' needs. He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the government was expanding employment and amenities in rural areas, including water, electricity, roads, education and healthcare.

Sharma said the“double-engine government” had dedicated 423 projects worth Rs 256 crore to tribal regions. These included 14 power projects worth Rs 87 crore, 15 drinking water and irrigation projects worth Rs 75 crore, seven road projects worth Rs 22 crore, and 19 school-related projects worth Rs 9 crore. Other works covered healthcare, skill development, environmental conservation, hostels and tribal development.

Foundation stones were also laid for 1,029 projects worth Rs 668 crore, including 299 road projects worth Rs 429 crore, 562 rural development projects worth Rs 73 crore and six major health infrastructure projects worth Rs 71 crore. Altogether, 1,452 projects worth Rs 924 crore were inaugurated or launched across seven districts of the division.

Sharma highlighted national tribal welfare initiatives under PM Modi, including the Rs 24,000-crore PM-JANMAN scheme and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, aimed at providing housing, electricity, clean water, healthcare and roads to over 60,000 tribal villages. He also mentioned expanding Eklavya Model Residential Schools and hostel facilities.

Rajasthan's measures included increasing honorariums for educators, assistants, sanitation and health workers at Maa-Badi centres, establishing 530 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras in eight districts, and setting up a skill development centre in Udaipur. The monthly mess allowance for students was raised to Rs 3,250, while 250 new Maa-Badi centres were sanctioned. A total of 5,947 centres have been inaugurated under the Adi-Karmyogi Abhiyan.

Sharma said 2.36 lakh agricultural minikits were distributed to tribal farmers, and loans worth Rs 925 crore were disbursed under the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Rajasthan Dalit-Tribal Enterprise Promotion Scheme.

He also highlighted the Saundh Mati-Adi Dharohar documentation scheme for tribal art and the inaugural Adi Gaurav Samman ceremony at Mangarh Dham.

On employment, Sharma said 1.90 lakh posts had been filled during the government's tenure, with recruitment underway for 1.22 lakh posts and a calendar issued for 1.25 lakh posts scheduled for 2026.

He added that e-libraries and e-Mitra services were being made available at panchayat level through Atal Gyan Kendras.

He said agreements had been signed with various states on water availability, including projects related to the Ramjal Setu link, Yamuna water sharing, Narmada and Kishau. Efforts were also underway to ensure daytime electricity supply to farmers across Rajasthan by 2027.

Revenue Minister Hemant Meena said Rajasthan was witnessing rapid development under Sharma's leadership, with Pratapgarh receiving projects in drinking water, roads, healthcare, education and electricity.

During the programme, Sharma launched Aadipar, the first honey product under the Vangiri brand, introduced by Rajasangh to promote minor forest produce from tribal areas.