Karnataka: KRIDL Engineer Goes Missing After Leaving 'Death Note' Over Pending Funds

MENAFN - IANS) Gadag (Karnataka), Sep 26 (IANS) A Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), identified as Parvez Dharwad, has gone missing from Gadag after allegedly leaving a note addressed to the Managing Director of the state government undertaking, stating that he intended to end his life over prolonged delays in the release and disbursement of funds and pressure from contractors, police said on Saturday.

Parvez had travelled to Bengaluru on September 16 to attend a meeting and has reportedly been untraceable since then. A missing person case was registered at the Betageri police station in Gadag on the same day.

According to the note reportedly left by Parvez, he had repeatedly brought to the attention of senior officers the issue of funds not being released for several works. He stated that even after funds were released, payments to certain contractors were not being made, resulting in mounting pressure on him.

The note also reportedly mentioned that some contractors had come to his residence and created a disturbance over pending payments. Parvez said the situation had severely affected his mental health and that he was unable to handle the pressure.

He reportedly held himself responsible for the situation, while requesting that his family members not be harassed. He also sought the appointment of a new AEE and urged the authorities to release the pending funds and ensure that payments were made to contractors and group leaders.

Parvez further stated that despite making repeated requests for relief, he had not received a resolution to the issue. He also pointed out that pending payments were causing difficulties for group leaders and concerned staff members.

His family, who are reportedly distressed over his disappearance, have sought the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace him at the earliest.

KRIDL is a Karnataka government undertaking that traces its origins to the Directorate of Land Army established under the Rural Development Department in 1971. It was incorporated as the Karnataka Land Army Corporation in 1974 under the ownership of the Karnataka government and was renamed Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited in 2009.

The latest incident comes against the backdrop of previous cases involving government officials who died by suicide after allegedly citing workplace pressure and financial irregularities.

In 2024, a 50-year-old superintendent of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation died by suicide in Shivamogga and left behind a six-page note alleging that senior corporation officials and a bank manager had pressured him to open a parallel bank account to divert corporation funds. The incident triggered a major political controversy and subsequently led to the resignation of then Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B. Nagendra.

In another incident reported in 2026, Mallikarjun, an Assistant Director in the Social Welfare Department in Tumakuru district, died by suicide at his office in Pavagada shortly before his scheduled retirement. He had reportedly sent a video to colleagues alleging harassment by a senior district official.

Police are continuing efforts to trace Parvez and ascertain the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.