Delhi Assembly Speaker Interacts With Indian Community In Chile

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta addressed members of the Indian community in Santiago, Chile, and highlighted the deep cultural, democratic, and people-to-people bonds between India and Chile, an official said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Gupta said that although India and Chile are located at opposite ends of the world, the two countries share a deep connection through their democratic values, rich civilizational heritage and shared human spirit.

He said that the real strength of India-Chile relations lies not merely in government-to-government agreements, but in the trust, warmth and friendship that people of the two countries build with one another.

Indian Ambassador to Chile Abhilasha Joshi hosted a special reception in honour of the visiting Speaker at the Embassy Residence in Santiago.

The reception brought together prominent members of the Indian community in Chile for an engaging discussion on India's rising global footprint, expanding bilateral relations, and the strong cultural bonds the Indian diaspora is building between India and Chile.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta conveyed greetings from the people of Delhi and the Delhi Legislative Assembly to the Indian community in Chile.

He spoke about the historic significance of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and its place in India's legislative heritage.

He said the building where the Delhi Legislative Assembly meets today marks an important chapter in India's democratic journey.

More than a century ago, the Central Legislative Assembly of British India met at the same historic complex, where important debates connected with India's freedom movement and the emergence of democratic consciousness took place.

The Speaker said that whenever he presides over the House, he remains conscious that the Chair of the Speaker does not belong to any individual, but represents the long and distinguished journey of Indian democracy.

He said that he had carried the spirit of this democratic heritage with him to Santiago.

Referring to the historical ties between India and Chile, Gupta said both countries are rooted in ancient civilisations and have struggled for freedom while building strong democratic institutions.

He noted that India and Chile are expanding cooperation in several areas today, including trade, minerals and energy, agriculture, Ayurveda, yoga, education and technology.

Gupta said that while governments provide the institutional framework for bilateral relations, people give these relations warmth, depth and permanence.

Appreciating the contribution of the Indian community in Chile, Gupta said that every Indian living abroad represents India through his or her conduct and work. He observed that when a Chilean citizen meets an Indian doctor, engineer, entrepreneur, teacher or student, that interaction shapes their perception of India.