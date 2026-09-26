Asian Games Gold Is The Ultimate Achievement For Us: Sunil Kumar

'Ultimate Achievement': Captain on Asian Games Gold

Indian men's kabaddi captain Sunil Kumar expressed his delight at winning gold, crediting the team's eight months of preparation and hard work. He called the Asian Games medal the ultimate achievement for kabaddi players, while also expressing hope that the sport will eventually be included in the Olympics. "I won the gold medal, and I'm absolutely delighted. The only thought was that we would win. Our team is the best; we were trained for eight months, so we were bound to reap the rewards of that hard work. Asian Games medal is the ultimate achievement. Absolutely the biggest. There is no competition greater than the Asian Games for us, since kabaddi isn't part of the Olympics yet. We do want it included in the Olympics, of course, but winning gold at the Asian Games stands above everything else," Sunil Kumar told ANI.

Stunning Comeback Secures Gold

India produced a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Iran 40-34 and clinch the gold medal in the men's kabaddi competition at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday. India trailed Iran 17-18 at half-time but came out firing after the break, taking complete control of the contest and turning the match decisively in their favour.

Sumit and Arjun Deshwal played pivotal roles as India stepped up their intensity in the second half and pulled away from their opponents. The defending champions left Iran with little room to respond as they dominated the proceedings to secure the gold medal.

Unlike the closely fought Asian Games final in 2023, which went down to the wire, India established a clear advantage in the second half this time around and saw out the contest with composure.

A Memorable Campaign

The victory adds another Asian Games gold medal to India's rich kabaddi legacy and caps a memorable campaign for the Indian men's team. (ANI)

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