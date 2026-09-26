Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Mrbeast Unite At Mumbai Event

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, MrBeast at 'Ramayana' Event

A star-studded event was organised by the makers of 'Ramayana' in Mumbai on Saturday. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, Sai Pallavi, and director Nitesh Tiwari reunited at a special event, but it was the surprise appearance of American YouTube sensation MrBeast that truly added to the excitement. Ranbir and producer Namit Malhotra even posed with MrBeast, leaving fans excited.

'Ramayana' Full Cast and Ravie Dubey's Excitement

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Ravie earlier spoke about portraying Lakshmana and told ANI, "I am excited, with surrender, if I can articulate it correctly. Every time I think about the film, every time I think about Ramayana, that's the one feeling I have in my heart: surrender."

Production and Release Details

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Academy Award-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, and distributed by Sony Pictures globally (excluding India), Ramayana Part One will arrive in cinemas this Diwali 2026.

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