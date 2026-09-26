George Russell Takes Victory At 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Mercedes driver George Russell won the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku after a closely contested race at the Baku City Circuit. The British driver finished ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, while Verstappen's teammate Isack Hadjar secured third place to complete the podium.

Russell started the race from pole position and managed to maintain his advantage despite several incidents and Safety Car periods during the 51-lap race. Verstappen finished just 0.196 seconds behind Russell, making it a particularly close battle to the chequered flag. The result gave Russell his third victory of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The winners were presented with their trophies by Anar Alakbarov, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place from September 24 to 26 at the Baku City Circuit, with the main race held on Saturday, September 26.

The Baku race remains one of the most distinctive events on the Formula 1 calendar, with its combination of a tight section through the historic city centre and the exceptionally long high-speed straight along Baku's waterfront.