Cases Of People Starving To Death Reported In Occupied Oleshky - Journalist

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Journalist Oleh Baturin wrote this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The journalist said he had spoken with residents of Oleshky who were among the last people to leave the blockaded city this year. Their acquaintances who remain in the city and with whom they are still in contact said that "things are getting worse and worse in Oleshky."

"There are already cases of people starving to death. The 'market,' where it was already almost impossible to buy anything and people could only barter, has practically disappeared as well. People are picking purslane from their gardens, boiling it, and eating it. We stay inside our homes almost all the time. We are even afraid to go outside. Communications are very poor, but occasionally we can get a connection," the residents said.

Sybiha reports hunger in Oleshky and calls for immediate safe evacuation

At the same time, Baturin's sources did not confirm reports in the media that people in Oleshky were allegedly eating dogs because of hunger: "We haven't heard anything about dogs."

"I was also unable to confirm reports from other local residents of Oleshky who said that people in the city have already been forced to catch and eat rats," the journalist added.

At the same time, he noted that Oleshky residents "may simply not know what is happening in other parts of the city due to the lack of reliable communications, destroyed infrastructure, mined roads, and the constant danger from the air."

As Ukrinform reported, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Russia's illegal occupation caused the catastrophe in Oleshky in Kherson region and that Russia bears full responsibility for it.

According to data from the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, no food supplies have reached Oleshky since May 26.

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty called for an immediate local ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, and the safe evacuation of civilians from temporarily occupied Oleshky in Kherson region.