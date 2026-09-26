'We Tried Every Avenue': Sohail Afridi Says Protest Now The Only Option

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will“certainly come over to our side,” adding that they will welcome him.

During a meeting with bureau chiefs, Sohail Afridi said Maulana Fazlur Rehman would join them and that preparations for the protest had been completed. He said postponing the protest had been a strategic decision and that all preparations were now complete.

The chief minister said that since taking office, he had spent nine months observing the situation, approached the courts and tried every possible avenue, but his concerns were not addressed.

He said his only demand was that PTI founder Imran Khan should receive medical treatment in the presence of his sisters and be treated by his own team of doctors at Shifa Hospital.

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Sohail Afridi said that for nine months, their concerns had continuously been ignored. He said those imposed on them were benefiting from the conflict between his government and the establishment, adding that“they are simply watching us fight while they enjoy themselves.”

He said they were now being contacted and asked to postpone the protest.“You did nothing for nine months; what will you do now? You still have seven days,” he said.

The chief minister said that once they set out, there would be no turning back.“When we leave on October 4, we will not return until we achieve our objectives,” he said.