Safadi Says Better Arab-Iranian Relations Require End To Interference, Attacks

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi has said Jordan seeks security and stability in the region and good relations with all countries, stressing the need for a political solution to the ongoing regional crisis.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Safadi said that improved Arab-Iranian relations would require Iran to halt actions that undermine Arab security, including interference in the internal affairs of Arab states and attacks that Jordan has condemned as unjustified.

Safadi said that diplomatic efforts involving Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan and Egypt were under way to help resolve the crisis, adding that Jordan supports those efforts.

He said that all sides have an interest in reaching a solution, beginning with a ceasefire and moving towards a comprehensive settlement that addresses the underlying causes of tension and establishes lasting security and stability.

Safadi met on Thursday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, the two top diplomats discussed efforts to end escalation and secure a lasting ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Safadi and Araghchi also discussed efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire and a“genuine” and comprehensive resolution to the crisis, the statement said.

Safadi stressed the need for concerted efforts to restore calm and achieve lasting security and stability in the region, based on safeguarding the security of all regional states, respecting international law and the principles of good-neighborliness, and refraining from interference in the internal affairs of states.

Safadi reiterated Jordan's condemnation of Iranian attacks on Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and called for an immediate end to such attacks.

“Diplomacy provides an opportunity to meet, discuss challenges and problems, express positions and reaffirm demands,” Safadi told Sky News Arabia, adding that he had discussed with his Iranian counterpart the need for a political solution to the crisis.

Any agreement, he said, should address the causes of tension that have accumulated over recent years, guarantee respect for the sovereignty of states and prevent interference in their affairs or actions that threaten their security.

Safadi also stressed the need to guarantee freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and to halt attacks against Jordan and Arab states in the Gulf.