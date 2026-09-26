Baku Hosts Awarding Of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Winner (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The winner of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix held in Baku has been awarded, Trend 's correspondent reports from the race venue.

Mercedes' UK driver George Russell took the top spot on the podium. Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen finished second, while his teammate Isack Hadjar took third place.

The awards were presented to them by President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, and President of the International Automobile Federation Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Azerbaijan has hosted one of the world's most prestigious motorsport competitions since 2016. The first Formula 1 race held in the country was called the European Grand Prix, with Germany's Nico Rosberg taking the victory. In subsequent years, Daniel Ricciardo of Australia, Lewis Hamilton of the UK, Valtteri Bottas of Finland, Sergio Perez of Mexico, Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, Oscar Piastri of Australia and Max Verstappen again claimed victories in Baku. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this year's 10th-anniversary event, 20 drivers representing 10 teams competed for victory. The Baku City Circuit is 6 kilometers long and has 20 turns, making it one of the longest tracks on the Formula 1 calendar. Starting at Azadliq Square, the track runs around the Government House before making a 2.2-kilometer loop around the Old City toward the Maiden Tower, then continues along Neftchilar Avenue and finishes at the starting point. The anti-clockwise circuit was designed by renowned German architect Hermann Tilke.