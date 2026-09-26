Lanier Recovery Center Launches Virtual IOP For Adults Across Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joint Commission-accredited outpatient program in Suwanee expands access to structured addiction treatment for people who can't attend in person

Suwanee, GA, Sept. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lanier Recovery Center, a Joint Commission-accredited addiction treatment provider serving the greater Atlanta area, now offers a virtual intensive outpatient program (virtual IOP) for adults in Georgia. The program delivers the same clinical structure as Lanier's in-person IOP through a secure telehealth platform, giving people a way to start or continue treatment without a daily commute to Suwanee.







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Distance, work schedules, childcare, and transportation keep many people from following through on outpatient care. Lanier's virtual IOP is built for adults who need consistent clinical support but can't restructure their lives around a physical location.

What the program includes



Group therapy sessions with evening options available

Individual therapy with a licensed clinician

Evidence-based approaches including CBT and DBT

Treatment planning for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions Coordination with Lanier's in-person programs, including partial hospitalization (PHP), if a higher level of care becomes clinically appropriate

Every participant completes a clinical assessment before admission to confirm virtual care is the right fit. People who need medical detox are referred to trusted partner providers before starting outpatient treatment.

"Recovery shouldn't depend on how close you live to our facility," said Jeff Baucom, founder of Lanier Recovery Center. "Virtual IOP lets us reach people across Georgia who are ready for help but have been stuck on the logistics. The clinical standards don't change. The access does."

The launch follows Lanier Recovery Center's recent Joint Commission accreditation, an independent recognition of its commitment to quality and patient safety.

Lanier Recovery Center works with many major insurance providers. Individuals can verify their benefits confidentially by calling (470) 470-5697 or visiting their website.

To learn more, visit virtual IOP in Georgia.

About Lanier Recovery Center

Lanier Recovery Center provides outpatient addiction treatment in Suwanee, Georgia, including partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and virtual IOP programs for adults. Accredited by The Joint Commission, the center offers individualized, evidence-based care for people in greater Atlanta and across Georgia.

Lanier Recovery Center - Drug Rehab Atlanta

4411 Suwanee Buford Dam Rd, Suite 510, Suwanee, GA 30024

(470) 470-5697 |







Atlanta Addiction Treatment Center

Press Inquiries

Jeff Baucom

admin [at] lanierrecoverycenter.com

(470) 470-5697



4411 Suwanee Buford Dam Rd Ste 510/520/530, Suwanee, GA 30024