Attorney General James Warns New Yorkers About Price Gouging During Severe Coastal Storm

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued a consumer alert warning New York consumers and businesses of price gouging during a storm expected to bring heavy wind and rain, as well as potential flooding, to New York this weekend. Governor Hochul has declared a state of emergency in New York City and Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties in advance of the storm. New York's price gouging law prevents businesses from taking advantage of consumers by selling essential goods or services at an excessively higher price during market disruptions or emergencies. Attorney General James is urging New Yorkers who see higher prices on essential goods and services to file complaints with the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

“New Yorkers should never have to face unfair price hikes to stay safe during a storm,” said Attorney General James.“With high winds, heavy rain, and potentially dangerous flooding expected in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and on Long Island, my office will be on the lookout for any unjust price increases. I encourage all New Yorkers to stay safe and report price gouging to my office.”

New York law prohibits businesses from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to health, safety, or welfare for an unconscionably excessive price during emergencies. The price gouging law covers New York state vendors, retailers, and suppliers, and includes essential goods and services that are necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of consumers or the general public. These goods and services include food, water, gasoline, generators, batteries, flashlights, hotel lodging, and transportation options.

When reporting price gouging to OAG, consumers should:

Report the specific increased prices, dates, and places that they saw the increased prices; and Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.

Price gouging violations can carry penalties of up to $25,000 per violation. New Yorkers should report potential concerns about price gouging to OAG by filing a complaint online or calling 800-771-7755.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General James Warns New Yorkers About Price Gouging During Severe Coastal Storm News Provided By September 26, 2026, 13:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.