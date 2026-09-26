Bengaluru Murder: Clothing Tag Helps Police Trace Odisha Woman's Body, Arrest Husband

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 26 (IANS) A government rule requiring vacant sites to be cleaned has helped Sampigehalli police crack a murder case in MS Nagar Agrahara Layout, where a man allegedly killed his wife and dumped her body at an empty site, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sagar Chandra Rawat, 32, and his wife Anusuya, 28, both from Odisha, had fallen in love and married. The couple worked at different hotels in Bengaluru.

According to police, the couple had a heated argument over a financial issue on August 11. During the quarrel, Rawat allegedly strangled Anusuya to death. He then stayed in the house with her body for three days before wrapping it in a mattress and dumping it at a vacant site.

The body was discovered after the site owner sent workers to clean the premises under the government's vacant-site cleaning rules.

Workers found the decomposed body of an unidentified woman, reportedly partially eaten by stray dogs.

Police said sanitation workers cleaning the plot on September 2 noticed a mattress tied with ropes. A foul smell prompted them to alert the police.

Officers opened the mattress and found the decomposed body.

As the body was badly decomposed, police initially faced difficulties in identifying the victim. A clothing tag bearing the name of a mall was found on the body.

Using the tag details and the associated bill, police traced the victim's identity.

Investigators said the couple often quarrelled over financial matters.

On August 11, Anusuya went to Rawat's hotel demanding his salary. The argument continued at home, where Rawat allegedly lost his temper and strangled her.

Following the investigation, police arrested Rawat nearly 20 days after the murder. The probe is ongoing.