People Will Take To Streets If Gyanesh Kumar Doesn't Resign: Oppn

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday warned that people will take to the streets in protest if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign or the impeachment motion against him is allowed to pass in Parliament.

Citing the earlier defeat of the impeachment motion against the CEC this year, RJD MP Manoj also said citizens will decide the next course of action.

Speaking to IANS, Prithviraj Chavan said: "Just as a Supreme Court judge can be removed, the Chief Election Commissioner can also be removed. This is a constitutional provision. So, I believe the Opposition leaders should immediately file an impeachment resolution. Still, if nothing material and all efforts (to remove Gyanesh Kumar) are blocked...if the President does not take any decision on this and the Supreme Court also does not take suo motu cognisance. Obviously,, the Opposition leaders will have to bring the entire public out onto the streets."

"I hope such a situation does not arise," he added.

Further, Chavan said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi can find a solution (to the controversy), but if he remains adamant against (Gyanesh Kumar's) resignation, then people will have to come out on the streets."

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh recalled that in April, 73 opposition members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha submitted a formal notice to the Secretary-General seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on grounds of proven misbehaviour.

He alleged: "The government is trying to protect him (CEC) because he is working for them. BJP leaders want to protect him, but this is no longer restricted to that.”

Maintaining that the impeachment motion had been attempted before by the Opposition, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said: "We had submitted that option earlier as well. Apart from that, a petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court. It is within the Supreme Court's powers to take suo motu cognisance, because all the evidence is before it as well."

"Another thing, which I consider most important, is that this is no longer a matter between the Opposition parties and the ruling party. This is now a matter concerning citizens. So, citizens will also decide their strategy," he told IANS.