Delhi CM Inaugurates Vehicle Fitness Testing Station In Burari

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated a modern vehicle fitness testing station in north Delhi's Burari, calling it another step toward pollution control.

In a message on X, Chief Minister Gupta said,“Under the #SevaSankalpAbhiyan, today we inaugurated an ultra-modern Automated Testing Station in Burari with the capacity to fitness test 90,000 vehicles annually.”

“On September 3 in Tehkhand and today in Burari. In just 23 days, Delhi has received its second Automated Testing Station. This is the speed at which our government works,” she said.

“With proper Fitness, accurate Testing, and better Monitoring, road safety will also be strengthened, and the government's continuous efforts towards pollution control will gain new strength. On this occasion, MP Shri Manoj Tiwari ji, Cabinet colleague Pankaj Kumar Singh ji, along with other distinguished guests, were present,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Earlier, in view of the ongoing strike by a section of DTC's contract bus drivers, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday met with representatives of OEMs/operators.

He reviewed issues concerning contractual drivers operating buses under the Cluster Scheme through concessionaires. The discussions focused on addressing drivers' concerns while maintaining the smooth functioning of public transport services in Delhi, the statement said.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasised the need to ensure appropriate welfare measures for contractual drivers engaged by concessionaires, while also maintaining adequate human resources and operational requirements.

The principal issues discussed included health insurance coverage for drivers and their families, accident insurance/compensation, timely issuance of salary slips and joining/appointment letters, performance-linked variable incentives, weekly and monthly rest provisions, and grievance resolution.

“The welfare of contractual drivers and the continuity of public transport services are both important. We have discussed the principal issues raised by the drivers and the measures proposed for their resolution,” said the Minister.

“I have asked the concerned stakeholders to explore the feasibility of these measures in accordance with applicable laws, agreements and operational requirements, while ensuring that bus services remain uninterrupted,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh.