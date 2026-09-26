RCA Election: Sons Of Five Political Leaders Enter Fray

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 26 (IANS) The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) election has gained momentum with the sons of several prominent political leaders filing nominations on the final day.

Dhananjay Singh Khinvsar, son of Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, and Parakram Singh Rathore, son of former minister Rajendra Rathore, filed nominations for the post of President.

Pawan Dilawar, son of Education Minister Madan Dilawar, entered the contest for Vice-President, while Ashish Tiwari, son of Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, filed papers for Treasurer.

Mohit Yadav, son of BJP MLA Jaswant Yadav, submitted nominations for both Secretary and Vice-President. The nomination process for the RCA's 2026–29 elections concluded on Saturday.

Polling is scheduled for September 29 at the RCA Academy in Jaipur.

Three groups have emerged in the election. The first is associated with Dhananjay Singh Khinvsar, the second with Parakram Singh Rathore, and the third with Brij Kishore Upadhyay.

From the third group, Brij Kishore Sharma filed for President, Ratan Singh for Vice-President, Pinkesh Porwal for Secretary, Rajesh Saraswat for Joint Secretary, Vishnu Agarwal for Treasurer, and Arisht Singhvi for Executive Member.

From Rathore's group, nominations were filed by Manoj Sharma for Vice-President, Sushil Jain for Treasurer, Sushil Jain and Ratan Singh for Joint Secretary, and Dharmveer Singh for Executive Member.

Speaking after filing his nomination, Dhananjay Singh Khinvsar said,“We have not received any communication from the government; that is why we have come to file our nominations.”

He added that he had no information about the other panel.

District cricket associations linked to the BJP have indicated they will follow directions issued by the government and the organisation.

With multiple panels and candidates entering the contest, the final composition of the electoral field will become clear after scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations.

According to the election schedule, nominations closed on September 26, scrutiny will take place on September 27, and withdrawals on September 28.

The final list of candidates will be issued on September 28, with polling and counting scheduled for September 29.

The RCA election has drawn attention because several candidates are connected to political families.

Reports have identified seven such names in wider discussions, though their roles in the final contest vary.

The election will determine the new RCA executive for the 2026–29 term.