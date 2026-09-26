WSE INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Wise Group Plc (WSE) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On September 29, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Wise between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Wise Group plc (“Wise” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: WSE) and reminds investors of the September 29, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) in order to have a successful debut on the NASDAQ, defendants materially understated Wise's regulatory risks as a result of its materially deficient anti-money laundering efforts, as well as insufficient efforts to prevent the financing of terrorism; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Wise's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Wise's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Wise class action, go to /WSE call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Wise Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Wise securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges Wise understated anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) compliance risks, making statements about its business, regulatory position, and growth prospects materially misleading.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased Wise Group plc (NASDAQ: WSE) securities between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026 may be eligible to participate if they suffered losses.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the proposed class during the litigation. Eligible investors must file a motion with the court by September 29, 2026. Investors may participate without serving as lead plaintiff.

What should investors do if they purchased Wise stock during the Class Period?

Investors should review their trading records and consider consulting counsel about their legal rights, participation in the lawsuit, or seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Wise securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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