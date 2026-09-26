Bengal: Nitin Nabin To Visit Kolkata Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 26 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin will be in Kolkata on a one-day visit on Sunday, with a packed schedule.

His visit is significant ahead of the forthcoming bypolls for the Nandigram Assembly Constituency in East Midnapore district and Rejinagar Assembly Constituency in Murshidabad district next month, as well as elections for seven urban civic bodies in West Bengal in November.

State BJP insiders said Nabin's schedule is focused on organisational activities. He will land at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at 10 a.m. and proceed to a hotel in Newtown. At 11 a.m., he will reach the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme Mann Ki Baat with party workers and leaders until 11:30 a.m.

The first phase of the BJP's organisational meeting will begin thereafter, chaired by Nabin. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the party's core committee will meet, attended by top office bearers of the state BJP, conveners of various departments, organisational district presidents, MPs and other key representatives. A state committee member said Nabin is expected to give suggestions on strengthening the party's organisational network in West Bengal.

From 3 to 4 p.m., he will hold separate meetings with party MPs and MLAs at the Convention Centre. This will be followed by special discussions with state cabinet members from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

His final meeting of the day will be with the BJP's core committee for West Bengal from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. According to party insiders, this meeting will be crucial in determining the party's future strategy in the state amid the current political situation.