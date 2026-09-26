Rajasthan: BJP's Vijay Singh Panwar Elected Jodhpur Deputy Mayor

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 26 (IANS) BJP councillor Vijay Singh Panwar was elected Deputy Mayor of Jodhpur Municipal Corporation on Saturday, defeating Congress candidate and former Deputy Mayor Abdul Karim Johnny by four votes.

According to the official result, Panwar secured 52 votes, while Abdul Karim received 48. The election result came a day after BJP's Prasannchand Mehta was elected Mayor of Jodhpur, giving the party control of both top posts in the corporation.

Voting for the Deputy Mayor's post began at 2:30 p.m. Councillors arrived at the municipal office after verification and cast their votes. The result was announced shortly after counting concluded.

The BJP had won 45 seats in the municipal elections and later secured the support of seven independent councillors, taking its strength to 52. Congress has 44 councillors, while 10 independents and one Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) councillor were also elected.

The majority mark in the 101-member House is 51. With the support of independents, the BJP crossed the majority threshold. Congress had again fielded Abdul Karim Johnny, who had served as Deputy Mayor during the previous Congress-led board.

Both Jodhpur Mayor Prasannchand Mehta and Deputy Mayor Vijay Singh Panwar are councillors from the Sardarpura Assembly constituency.

Mehta won from Ward 82, while Panwar won from Ward 98. Abdul Karim Johnny, who lost the Deputy Mayor election, has been elected councillor for the fifth time and previously served as Deputy Mayor.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot represents the Sardarpura Assembly constituency. With Panwar's election, the BJP now holds both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in Jodhpur Municipal Corporation.