In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation: DDA, Private Developers Discuss Housing For 17 Lakh Dwellers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Taking forward its in-situ slum rehabilitation programme, the DDA held an investors' meet with developer entities to seek the private sector's inputs on projects that aim to provide affordable and dignified housing to over 17 lakh slum dwellers, an official said on Saturday.

“The investors' meet provided an interactive platform for developers and other stakeholders to share their views on project structure, implementation mechanisms, risk allocation, financing considerations and approval processes,” said a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) official.

The interaction, organised on the direction of Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairperson T.S. Sandhu, was part of efforts to build a transparent, predictable and market-responsive framework for private-sector participation for in-situ slum rehabilitation, said the official in a statement.

Addressing the gathering, DDA Vice Chairman N. Saravana Kumar emphasised the important role of the private sector in meeting the scale of rehabilitation and redevelopment required in Delhi.

The Investors' Meet provided an interactive platform for developers and other stakeholders to share their views on project structure, implementation mechanisms, risk allocation, financing considerations and approval processes, the statement said.

The feedback received will assist DDA in further refining the proposed framework, it said.

The DDA stated that successful implementation of the programme will require effective coordination among public institutions, private developers and the communities being served, with the needs of residents to remain central as projects are planned and taken forward.

The initiative seeks to establish a sustainable redevelopment model combining safe and dignified housing, improved urban infrastructure, efficient use of land and meaningful private-sector participation.

The Master Plan for Delhi–2047 (MPD-2047) envisages in-situ rehabilitation of approximately 17 lakh slum cluster dwellers.

As part of the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the Master Plan seeks to transform the national capital into a city that creates opportunities for all while leaving no one behind. It provides an enabling framework to unlock redevelopment potential while promoting inclusive and sustainable urban growth, the statement said.

The DDA highlighted that in-situ rehabilitation is an important component of this transformation.

The programme aims to improve housing and living conditions for eligible residents at their existing locations, while enabling integrated neighbourhood development, better urban infrastructure and more efficient land utilisation, it said.

Its objective is to create sustainable neighbourhoods alongside the provision of quality housing, the statement said.