BJP To Hold Meeting Of New State In-Charges, Nitin Nabin To Chair

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting of its state in-charges and co-in-charges on September 29, with BJP national president Nitin Nabin set to chair the meeting.

The meeting will be the first gathering of the party's state in-charges and co-in-charges following the recent organisational appointments.

Meeting to Focus on Polls, Organisational Priorities

According to sources, the meeting is expected to focus on the party's organisational priorities, ongoing programmes and the roadmap for the coming months.

The party leadership is also expected to discuss preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections and review organisational activities and outreach initiatives being undertaken across the states. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are among the several states set to hold Assembly polls in 2027.

The meeting is likely to deliberate on the party's strategy and priorities as it strengthens its organisational machinery ahead of the upcoming electoral and political programmes.

Recent Organisational Appointments and Key Assignments

Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced in-charges and co-in-charges for several states and Union Territories.

Nitin Nabin approved the appointments, which stated that senior BJP leader Smriti Irani has been assigned organisational responsibilities for Haryana and Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, party strategist Sunil Bansal has been assigned to Bengal and Telangana, and Vinod Tawde has been entrusted with key regional commands, with Tawde continuing his focus on the politically vital state of Uttar Pradesh.

The party has also allocated new roles to reinforce its upper-tier state management, designating Ram Madhav as the in-charge for Uttarakhand, supported by Bansuri Swaraj as the co-in-charge.

The strategic assignments reflect the party's broader objective of strengthening grassroots mobilisation and optimising leadership deployment across key states. (ANI)

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