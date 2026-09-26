HP CM Sukhu Launches Rs 136 Cr Development Projects In Mandi District

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 21 development projects worth Rs 136.25 crore in Mandi district during his one-day visit to the region. The projects were dedicated at Kansa ground in the Balh area of Mandi and cover Balh, Nachan, Mandi Sadar and Karsog assembly constituencies.

Inaugurated Infrastructure Projects

The Chief Minister inaugurated several road infrastructure projects, including metalling and tarring works on Chandyal-Pipli-Kuthwari-Kandi-Tarapur-Kharsi-Mansa Mata Mandir Dola Tikkar road worth Rs 10.73 crore, Sakroha-Naina Mata Mandir-Pipli-Nadaul-Kausala-Malwana road worth Rs 8.28 crore and Lakhvan-Dahanu-Bhanshot-Rathol-Andreta-Meramsit road worth Rs 5.11 crore. He also inaugurated the Rs 25.89 crore upgradation work of Nerchowk-Ratti-Kalkhar road, Rs 43.91 crore Lift Water Supply Scheme (LWSS) to habitations under IPH Sub Division Rewalsar, and Rs 17.01 crore LWSS Bahli-Mahadev and Neri Kangar, Panyas under PIU Division Mandi.

Other Public Facilities Launched

Other projects inaugurated included the PWD Division Office building at Nerchowk, Ayurvedic Health Centre building at Behna, Veterinary Dispensary building at Koth, Government Primary School Bal building, Panchayat Ghars at Dahnu and Malthehar, and other public facilities.

Foundation Stones Laid for New Projects

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for projects including an Ayurvedic Health Centre building at Halyatar, staff quarters at Kangni, Panchayat Samudayik Kendra at Ratti, Development Block Balh and flood protection works on Sekad Khad and Behna Nallah.

Strengthening Public Infrastructure

Addressing the gathering, Sukhu said these development projects would strengthen basic infrastructure and public services in the district. He said improved road connectivity would facilitate smoother movement of vehicles and strengthen the overall transport network, while water supply schemes would ensure better access to safe and reliable drinking water for residents of the concerned villages. (ANI)

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