George Russell Becomes 10Th Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Winner (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

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Details added: first version posted on 15:00

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. UK Mercedes driver George Russell has become winer of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the race venue.

Dutch driver Max Verstappen (Red Bull) finished second, while his teammate Isack Hadjar came in third.

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15:00

The main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started, Trend's correspondent reports from the race venue.

Mercedes driver George Russell will start the race from pole position. He recorded the fastest time in yesterday's qualifying session. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will start second, McLaren's Oscar Piastri third, Red Bull Racing driver Isack Hadjar fourth, and McLaren driver Lando Norris fifth.

The top 10 also includes Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton in sixth place, Alpine driver Pierre Gasly in seventh, Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen in eighth, Williams driver Carlos Sainz in ninth, and Alpine driver Franco Colapinto in 10th.

The qualifying session was unsuccessful for championship leader Kimi Antonelli. The Mercedes driver failed to set a time and will start from 16th place. Antonelli arrives at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the leader, 81 points ahead of his closest rival.

This year's event marks the 10th Formula 1 race held in Azerbaijan. The first Formula 1 race at the Baku City Circuit took place in 2016, while since 2017 the event has been included in the Formula 1 calendar under the name of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The main race at the Baku City Circuit will consist of 51 laps. The length of one lap is 6 kilometers, and drivers will cover a total distance of more than 306 kilometers during the race. The anti-clockwise track features 20 turns.

The Baku race is known for its narrow streets, long straights and barriers located close to the track. On the section running along the walls of the Old City, the track width narrows to around 7.6 meters. These characteristics create overtaking opportunities while also increasing the consequences of driver errors.

Previous Azerbaijan Grand Prix have also been marked by unexpected results. Sergio Perez won in Baku in 2021 and 2023, while Max Verstappen claimed victories in 2022 and 2025. If Verstappen wins today, he will become the first driver to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix three times.

The Baku race is also significant for Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. He secured pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix four consecutive times from 2021 to 2024. However, the Monegasque driver was unable to convert any of those pole positions into victories. Starting second after yesterday's qualifying, Leclerc will aim to secure his first win in Baku this time.

This year's race is also important in terms of the championship battle. Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has won eight of the first 14 races of the season and arrives at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the championship leader. He holds an 81-point advantage over his teammate George Russell.

Thus, the main race of the 10th Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start today in Baku. The outcome will determine both the winner of the Azerbaijan round and possible changes in the championship standings.