Baku Formula 1 Race Attracts Growing Interest From Global, Local Fans - Anar Alakbarov

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Azerbaijan has successfully hosted a round of the Formula 1 World Championship for 10 years, with the Baku race continuing to attract significant interest from both international visitors and local fans, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov told Trend.

"Over the years, Baku has become an important destination for motorsport fans who look forward to the race with great interest. This year is no exception, with the event attracting considerable attention from both our foreign guests and local residents," Alakbarov said.

"The atmosphere in the city during the race is truly remarkable. Both visitors from around the world and local fans enjoy this unique experience. It is a source of pride to see the genuine excitement among people and to witness their appreciation of the high level of organization," he added.

Alakbarov expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for creating the conditions necessary to host major international sporting events in Azerbaijan and for his continued support.

"I believe that this atmosphere of speed and celebration will make the event an unforgettable experience for everyone," he said.