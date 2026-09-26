State Police Investigating Armed Robbery At A Tobacco Store In Wilmington

Date Posted: Saturday, September 26th, 2026

The Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday night at a tobacco store in Wilmington.

On September 25, 2026, at approximately 9:10 p.m., troopers responded to the Eagle Tobacco, located at 3505 Miller Road in Wilmington, for a report of an armed robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown masked suspect, wearing dark clothing, entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded cash and tobacco products. The clerk complied and the suspect fled the scene. No one was injured.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives ask anyone who has information relevant to the case to contact Detective D. Patterson by calling (302) 365-8471. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police Delaware Crime Stoppers

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If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit /