J&K: ACB Engages Law Students As Interns

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 26 (IANS) The Jammu & Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has launched an initiative to engage law students as interns in various government departments across J&K.

A statement issued today said that as part of its Vigilance Awareness campaign, the ACB has started a special internship programme to involve law students from reputed universities of J&K.

Under the programme, students will be assigned to different government departments to gain first-hand exposure to their functioning, particularly those involved in public service delivery.

According to the ACB, the initiative aims to familiarise the young generation with how government departments work and enable interns to assess and comment on transparency in public dealings.

The Director, ACB, briefed the interns separately on the programme during sessions held in Srinagar and Jammu.

He explained the process and guidelines to be followed during the internship and apprised the students of their role and responsibilities.

The initiative aims to raise awareness among young law students about transparency, accountability and ethical governance, while allowing them to understand how public institutions function.

The ACB is the premier government agency tasked with investigating and eradicating bribery, financial irregularities, and official misconduct among public servants.

Originally formed as the Anti-Corruption Organisation in 1962 and later known as the State Vigilance Organisation (SVO), it was rebranded as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to modernise its operational capacity.

The Bureau functions under the Director, ACB J&K, and distributes its work across eight territorial branches, each managed by a Superintendent of Police (SSP).

The Kashmir division includes specialised operational units such as Police Station ACB Srinagar (covering Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal) and Police Station ACB Anantnag.

The Jammu division is administered via regional hubs, including the newly inaugurated ACB Headquarters in Sidhra, Jammu.