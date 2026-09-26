SIR's Sole Aim Was To Capture Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 26 (IANS) Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the sole intention of the Election Commission of India (ECI) behind conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was to ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could capture power in West Bengal.

Referring to reported differences within the top brass of the ECI, she said that since the beginning of the SIR exercise, she had been claiming that the roles played by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Commission's Information Technology Chief, Seema Khanna, were doubtful.

Banerjee, while addressing a public meeting at Sreerampore in Hooghly district, referred to the CEC as“Vanish Kumar” and declared that her movement along with other anti-BJP forces would continue until Kumar stepped down or was removed.

“Just as we caught the tricks of 'Vanish Kumar', we will similarly catch the others behind such wrongdoings. 'Vanish Kumar' must go. Until he goes, our united movement will continue,” she said.

She added that opposition parties were uniting at the national level to demand Kumar's removal. Banerjee referred to her telephonic conversation with CPI(M) leader M.A. Baby, stressing that when the issue was common, she would not look at party lines.

“We will have to fight this issue together,” she said.

Referring to the upcoming I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting in New Delhi on September 30, Banerjee said the entire country was coming together on the issue.

“We will fight unitedly. There is no need to see who is red, blue or yellow. We will all fight shoulder to shoulder to restore democracy. If the issue is of the people, there is no need to see which party joins the movement,” she remarked.

She also questioned the role of the West Bengal police during her rally.

“The police are not my enemies. Their job is to protect people. But what are they doing today? Last night, they found and arrested Trinamool supporters from their houses in Serampore to prevent anyone from coming to my meeting,” Banerjee alleged.