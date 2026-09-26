Rajasthan: Independent MLA Granted Bail In 23-Year-Old Land Lease Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 26 (IANS) Independent MLA from Hanumangarh, Ganeshraj Bansal, who was arrested in connection with a nearly 23-year-old case concerning the alleged fraudulent issuance of two land lease deeds, was granted bail by the District and Sessions Court on Saturday.

The court accepted the bail application filed on Bansal's behalf. A day earlier, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court had rejected his bail plea and declined the CID-CB's request for an additional seven days of police remand.

After completing four days of police remand, the CID-CB produced Bansal before the CJM Court on Friday and sought a further seven days of remand for questioning.

The CJM Court rejected the request and ordered Bansal to judicial custody. A bail application was subsequently filed before the CJM Court but was rejected. His legal team then approached the District and Sessions Court. During Saturday's hearing, the court granted bail.

Bansal therefore spent four days in police remand and one day in judicial custody following his arrest. A large number of lawyers, Bansal's supporters and others gathered at the court complex during the proceedings. His arrest came while the municipal election process was underway in Rajasthan.

Police registered two separate cases on September 17 against Bansal, his wife and former Municipal Council Chairperson Santosh Bansal, former Executive Officer Bhanwarlal Soni, and plot owners Krishna Rani and Raj Rani Chugh. The cases relate to allegations of fraudulent issuance of lease deeds and the use of forged documents.

According to the allegations, the Hanumangarh Municipal Council issued lease deeds for Plot Nos. 8 and 16 in Sector-9L of Hanumangarh Junction in 2003. Investigators found discrepancies between the information recorded in the lease deeds and the Municipal Council's official records.

The allegation is that, based on these details, government land was represented as private land, resulting in the issuance of leases and allegedly providing undue benefits to the beneficiaries. The case also involves an alleged loss of several crores of rupees in government revenue. The CID-CB is investigating the case.

According to the investigation timeline, the agency detained Bansal in the Bikaner district area on September 19 and arrested him on September 20 following questioning. He was produced before the court on September 21, when the CID-CB was granted four days of police remand.

After the remand period ended, Bansal was produced before the CJM Court on Friday. The court rejected the agency's request for a further seven days of remand and sent him to judicial custody. He subsequently approached the District and Sessions Court, which granted him bail on Saturday.