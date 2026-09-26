Jordan Islamic Bank Wins Islamic Financial Institution Award

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 26 (Petra) – Jordan Islamic Bank (JIB) has won the "Strongest Islamic Financial Institution in Jordan" for 2026 award, awarded by The Banking Executive Magazine of the World Union of Arab Bankers (WUAB).

WUAB Secretary-General Wissam Fattouh presented the award to JIB CEO Hussein Said, in the presence of Central Bank of Jordan Governor Adel Al-Sharkas, during a ceremony held on the sidelines of an Arab regional conference in Amman.

"This award is a crowning achievement of the bank's journey of over four decades," commented Said, adding that its achievements solidified its leading position in the Jordanian banking sector through a commitment to continuously developing banking services and products, enhancing competitiveness, and elevating customer experience.

The award reflects the JIB's efforts to embed corporate governance practices and boost operational and managerial efficiency, he said.

It also highlights the Bank's role in advancing the Islamic banking industry by offering innovative solutions compliant with Sharia principles, solutions that meet customer needs and support sustainable growth, he added.

//Petra//S