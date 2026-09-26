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Naqeebullah Murder Case Takes Another Turn As 7 Cops Acquitted

Naqeebullah Murder Case Takes Another Turn As 7 Cops Acquitted


2026-09-26 09:17:22
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A Karachi anti-terrorism court has acquitted seven police officers, including former SHO Amanullah Marwat and Shoaib“Shooter,” in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case due to insufficient evidence.

During the hearing, the court reviewed the evidence and records presented against the accused. Finding the evidence insufficient, the court ordered the acquittal of Amanullah Marwat, Shoaib“Shooter,” Gada Hussain, Sadaqat Hussain, Riaz Ahmed, Raja Shamim and Mohsin Abbas.

The lawyers for the accused argued before the court that no witness had stated that the police encounter in which Naqeebullah was killed was staged.

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According to the state prosecutor, 18 police officers and personnel, including former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, had already been acquitted in the case. The prosecutor said that the seven accused, including former SHO Amanullah Marwat, had been absconding and surrendered following the court's decision.

Naqeebullah Mehsud was killed in Karachi in January 2018 during an alleged police encounter. A total of 25 accused were named in the case, and according to the details provided, all of them have now been acquitted.

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Tribal News Network

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