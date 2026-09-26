FM Sybiha On Attacks Against International Businesses In Ukraine: Russia Wants Whole World To Pay For Its Terror

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote about this on the social media platform , according to Ukrinform.

“Russia's relentless attacks are destroying the daily lives of Ukrainians, harming businesses, jeopardizing jobs, and undermining international investment. This proves that Russia does not want this war to end. It wants the whole world to pay the price for its terror,” the foreign minister emphasized.

Sybiha called on all of Ukraine's partners to maintain and intensify economic pressure on Russia, stressing that this is necessary to reduce Russia's ability to continue the war.

Russian forces launch another attack ondata center

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia is expanding its attacks on data centers and businesses; in particular, Russian drones attacked a warehouse used by the McDonald's chain today.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration showed the aftermath of the attack on the warehouse used by the logistics partner of the American McDonald's chain.