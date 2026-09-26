Russian KAB Strikes On Sumy Cause Fatalities And Injure Child

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Residential buildings-which the enemy has attacked on more than one occasion-and other civilian infrastructure were targeted. Unfortunately, two people are known to have been killed in the Kovpakivsky district. There are also at least three injured, including a child. All are receiving the necessary medical care,” the statement reads.

Emergency and municipal services are currently working at the sites of the strikes, and the full extent of the damage caused by the enemy attack is being assessed.

Russian forces strike Sumy with guided aerial bombs, five people injured

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops launched massive strikes on the Sumy region, resulting in one fatality and 13 injuries, including three children. In addition, on the afternoon of September 25, the enemy struck various locations in Sumy with two guided aerial bombs, damaging about 40 private homes, apartment buildings, and an educational institution.