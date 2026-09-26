Drone Attack On Kyiv Region: Injury Toll Rises To Five, Including Two Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, stated this on Telegram.

According to him, two people were injured in the Boryspil district. One sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to both legs, while the other suffered a shrapnel wound to the torso. Both were hospitalized.

In the Obukhiv district, three people were injured, including two children. They were diagnosed with acute stress reactions, while two also sustained cuts to their feet. All are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

A private house caught fire after a drone was shot down. The fire was extinguished.

Russian forces strike Darnytsia pharmaceutical plant in Kyiv again

The consequences of the Russian attack over the past 24 hours were recorded in six districts of the region, including damage to a private property in the Bucha district.

In the Fastiv district, seven private properties, a production and warehouse building, and three vehicles were damaged.

In the Vyshhorod district, an educational institution was damaged in the attack.

In the Brovary district, a warehouse facility and two private properties were damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, three private properties and three vehicles were damaged.

In the Boryspil district, a production facility was damaged.

A total of 23 sites were damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of September 25, Russian forces attacked Ivanivka Lyceum No. 2 in Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region with a drone.