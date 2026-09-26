Zelensky: World Must Choose Stronger Responses So War Does Not Spread Further

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this on Telegram, calling on international partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia, Ukrinform reports.

"Fourteen people were injured in Russian attacks last night alone. There were numerous strikes on residential homes in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and the Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. Sadly, two people were killed in Zaporizhzhia. My condolences to their families and loved ones," the statement said.

The attacks damaged civilian infrastructure, including a kindergarten in Kyiv, a lyceum in the Kyiv region, a university in Kharkiv, and energy facilities in Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Vinnytsia regions.

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The President emphasized the importance of partners remembering that Russian escalation is taking place every day.

"If the Russians have chosen to make their strikes even more brutal, the world must choose stronger responses to keep the war from spreading further," he said.

Zelensky called on President Trump to implement the Lindsey Graham legislation concerning Russia and everyone who financially supports its war. He also called on António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen to introduce additional European sanctions, and urged all leaders not to remove Russian oligarchs from existing sanctions lists and to continue restricting all trade with terrorists until Russia stops the war.

As reported, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 134 drones with which Russian forces attacked Ukraine from the evening of September 25. Hits were recorded at 19 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at eight locations.