Sybiha Reports Hunger In Oleshky And Calls For Immediate Safe Evacuation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he wrote this on the social network X.

"People in temporarily occupied Oleshky are starving. There is almost nothing left to eat," Sybiha stressed.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that, according to reports, civilians in the city are being forced to survive by eating grass and weeds, while medicines, clean water, electricity, and medical assistance are becoming increasingly inaccessible. Children are also facing these conditions, he added.

"This suffering has a clear cause and a clear perpetrator. Russia has brought this catastrophe to Oleshky through its illegal occupation and bears full responsibility for this humanitarian disaster, all of its consequences, and the innocent civilian lives lost as a result," Sybiha wrote.

FM Sybiha: Russia must bear full responsibility for humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky

The minister said that the international community must use all available means to reach the residents of Oleshky, deliver humanitarian aid, and guarantee the safe evacuation of those who wish to leave the city.

"The international community must mobilize every available instrument to reach people in Oleshky, deliver humanitarian assistance, and ensure the safe evacuation of those who want to leave," Sybiha wrote.

Ukraine's foreign minister thanked Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty for drawing international attention to the situation in Oleshky.

"Now this attention must be followed by action. People there cannot survive on statements of concern. Humanitarian access and safe evacuation must become a reality, because every day matters," Sybiha wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty called for an immediate local ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, and the safe evacuation of civilians from temporarily occupied Oleshky in Kherson region.